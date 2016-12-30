Tiffany’s Bakery to relocate

One of Columbia's oldest and most popular bakeries will more than double its space in the coming year when Tiffany's Bakery & Eatery relocates from 8502 Two Notch Rd. to a much larger, newly constructed 10,000-square-foot building at 9704 Two Notch Rd.
The new location will be in the parking lot of the building previously home to Movies at Polo which was converted several years ago into self storage units. According to Tiffany's Facebook page, once the building is constructed, it will include patio seating and possibly a space that can be rented out for private parties.
Tiffany's opened in 1977 in a 1,100-square-foot space in Columbia Mall. Owner, 27-year-old Jim McMillan, began serving pastries and cakes from recipes that the bakery still uses today.
In 1990, the bakery moved to its current 3,800-square-foot space on Two Notch Road and expanded to seat up to 80 people. In addition to its decadent sweet treats which include highly requested personalized and custom-made cakes, Tiffany's serves up quiches, handmade croissants, sandwiches and house-made soups.
The new location is expected to open Summer 2017.
