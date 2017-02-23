Shop Around

February 23, 2017 10:50 AM

DaufusKEYS Bistro and Piano Bar serves dinner, tunes on Main

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

After a soft opening on Feb. 15, Main Street's DaufusKEYS Gullah Bistro and Piano Bar is open for lunch Monday through Saturday and is accepting dinner reservations as it prepares for a grand opening in a few weeks.

Located at 1710 Main St. downtown in the space formerly home to Mac's on Main, DaufusKEYS serves gourmet Gullah cuisine such as pan-fried spiced salmon, Lowcountry gumbo and shrimp and grits with seasoned creamy grits and Andouille gravy.

DaufusKEYS is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with happy hour beginning at 4 p.m.

