Upper Crust pizzeria to open this week

A new restaurant featuring California style wood-fired pizzas, Upper Crust will open at 843 Polo Rd. in Northeast Columbia on Friday.
Diners can order create-your-own pizzas or they can select from specialty pizzas such as the Truffled Goat made with olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, salami, mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil or the Blue Portabello with balsamic marinated portabello mushrooms, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese.
In addition to the pies, owner Beth Burrell created a menu that boasts an extensive appetizer section, sandwiches, fresh salads and quesadillas.
Full beer and wine service will also be available with a focus on local and craft beer and wine.
Located in Polo Towne Center, Upper Crust will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and will feature a weekly Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a separate food menu and specialty mimosas.
