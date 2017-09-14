Aiden Lane ladies’ apparel opens in Lexington Marketplace

The Hobby Lobby- and soon-to-be Fresh Market-anchored Lexington Marketplace on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington has hosted its second store opening this week.
Ladies' apparel store Aiden Lane opened Wednesday in the shopping center at 5336 Sunset Blvd. just two days after Hobby Lobby's grand opening on Monday.
Aiden Lane was originally created as a clothing line sold in the Charleston-based clothing stores known as Affordables Apparel. The clothing line was named in honor of the daughter of owners Lyndon and Melanie Amick. Now, Affordables Apparel is changing to the name Aiden Lane and will transition all seven of the small chain’s other shops to the new name this year.
According to the shop's Facebook page, the business mission is to create a line of clothing that, "represents redemption, wholeness and beauty.”
Aiden Lane is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
