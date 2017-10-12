Lexington Marketplace developer shares what’s coming next

Jenkins Williamson is a partner at Columbia Development, which is developing the Lexington Marketplace shopping center at 5336 Sunset Blvd. The shopping center is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Fresh Market. Hobby Lobby and women's clothing retailer Aiden Lane opened in the center in September with other shops scheduled to open during the next six months.
Q: What will the shopping center mean for Lexington?
A: Lexington Marketplace will provide the residents of the town of Lexington with an unmatched shopping experience because of the quality of the retailers. For the first time, residents will be able to purchase the fine wines, meats, cheeses and prepared foods offered by The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market will be Lexington’s first and only nationally branded specialty grocery store. In addition, Ulta, the country’s premier retailer of cosmetics, skincare, and fragrances, as well as Hobby Lobby, the country’s premier retailer of arts and crafts supplies, are also part of the development.
Q: When can we expect each place to open?
A: Fall 2017 for Tijanua Flats, MOD Pizza, Lee Nails and Brain Balance. Spring 2018 for The Fresh Market, ULTA and Tuesday Morning.
Q: Are there businesses coming into the few remaining vacant spots that haven’t been reported yet?
A: You can expect more announcements within the next seven to eight months.
