Why does Lexington need an Aldi AND a Lidl?

Within the next six months, German discount grocery chain Lidl (pronounced "Lee-dle") will open its first Midlands-area location on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington. But right across the street from Lidl is another German discount grocery chain, Aldi, which recently underwent major renovations.
With construction of Lidl well underway, folks have started asking the questions: What is the difference between these two German grocers? And is there any reason to shop at both?
Take a look at this quick breakdown of the chains' major noticeable differences and similarities and make the call for yourself.
The differences
1. Lidl will have Heidi Klum. Don't head out the door just yet, gentlemen. The store won't have the actual supermodel inside, just her clothing line. According to Cooking Light magazine, the German-American Klum has partnered with Lidl to offer a new, chic, budget-friendly clothing line.
2. Alcohol. Aldi's wines rotate seasonally thanks to the Aldi Finds offerings, as do the store's beers. The collections of both are extensive and praiseworthy, but while Aldi’s selection consists mostly of its own private label, Lidl carries outside brands in addition to its own. However, Lidl’s private label shouldn't be overlooked. It won more than 200 medals this year and the company was a top-performing retailer at the 2017 LA International Wine Competition and the 2017 INDY International Wine Competition.
3. Longevity. Aldi is an old-timer in the States, having opened its first location here in the 1970s and touting over 1,700 locations nationwide. Lidl’s a little newer, entering the U.S. grocery scene this year with plans to have 100 stores in operation nationally in 2018.
4. The quarter cart deposit. Aldi is known -- and somewhat adored by its shoppers -- for charging a .25 cent deposit for use of its shopping carts. The quarter is refunded when the cart is returned to its proper place (rather than left to dent your car in the parking lot). Although Lidl follows the same practice at its international stores, the U.S. locations will not follow suit.
The similarities
1. Pricing. Both stores are discount grocers. While a Business Insider report indicated that LIDL's prices came in 3 percent cheaper than ALDI's, it's too close to call for most shoppers. A Jefferies & Co. price check in Winston-Salem, N.C., found LIDL to have lower prices on items such as milk and cheese but determined the stores were comparable on produce items such as apples and grapes, and pantry goods like peanut butter.
2. The labels. According to spokespersons for both Aldi and Lidl, both chains stock their stores with up to 90 percent of their own private label products, which of course helps with the discount pricing.
3. The look. Aldi recently invested millions in renovating its stores, including seven Midlands locations. Both grocers will now have a spacious floor plans with an average of six check out lanes, and a modern warehouse-meets-indoor-farmers market-type feel throughout.
4. The extras. In addition to being known for great deals on groceries, Aldi is also known for bargains on rotating random items such as garage shelves, kids toys and small tents. Lidl will have a similar selection of items, which can be found in the appropriately named “Lidl Surprises” section.
Aldi
5182 Sunset Blvd.
(855) 955-2534
Lidl
Currently under construction in the 5200 block of Sunset Boulevard
No specific opening date announced
