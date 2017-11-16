Shop Around

Lexington restaurant forced to close

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 09:21 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Just a year after opening at Saluda Pointe center at Sunset Boulevard and I-20 in Lexington, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina has suddenly closed the location and a writ of ejectment is posted on the restaurant door.

The legal posting, filed by building owner Eagle's Nest Properties LLC, states "Tenant has failed to pay rent when due or demanded." The notice, filed Oct. 26 in Lexington Magistrate Court, states it was served Nov. 7. According to documents with magistrate court, the property was already vacated when a sheriff's deputy visited the property on Nov. 13. Saluda Pointe is also home to a thriving Starbucks and Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Athens, Ga.-based Barberitos franchise entered the Midlands market in 2015 when it opened its first location at 650 Lincoln. That location, too, closed earlier this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video