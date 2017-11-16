Lexington restaurant forced to close

Just a year after opening at Saluda Pointe center at Sunset Boulevard and I-20 in Lexington, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina has suddenly closed the location and a writ of ejectment is posted on the restaurant door.
The legal posting, filed by building owner Eagle's Nest Properties LLC, states "Tenant has failed to pay rent when due or demanded." The notice, filed Oct. 26 in Lexington Magistrate Court, states it was served Nov. 7. According to documents with magistrate court, the property was already vacated when a sheriff's deputy visited the property on Nov. 13. Saluda Pointe is also home to a thriving Starbucks and Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The Athens, Ga.-based Barberitos franchise entered the Midlands market in 2015 when it opened its first location at 650 Lincoln. That location, too, closed earlier this year.
Comments