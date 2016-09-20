Goodbye, summer. Columbia’s sizzle finally – finally! – fades

Hey, Summer… We need to talk.
To get right to the point: It’s over. Take your 95-degree days, mop up those puddles of sweat and just leave, already.
You see, we think it’s time for us to see other seasons.
These past few months have been a romance for the history books. One of our hottest seasons yet, literally!
You really turned up the heat this year. Ninety-six days of over-90- degree weather in the past three months. Whew! You sure outdid yourself, Summer.
And that’s why we need some space.
Sure, we’ve had some pretty great times together. We remember all those romantic weekend rendezvous at Folly Beach. Ah, those balmy nights at Fireflies games. And those steamy afternoon storms.
But, you see, this relationship has taken a toll on us, to be honest.
Those tears on our cheeks? No. That’s sweat. So much sweat.
We’ve soaked through every shirt we own. We’ve tossed and turned through sleepless, sticky nights. We’ve paid some really high electricity bills. (Now is as good a time as any to break it to you: We’ve been cheating on you with the AC.)
We think it’s time for a break, Ross-and-Rachel style, you know? A cooling-off period, if you will.
Fall’s coming into town tomorrow, and, well, we were thinking maybe we’d spend a little time together. Go to a few football games. Drink a few dark ales. Wear some flannel.
We just need a change of pace – brisker, cooler, less freaking sweaty.
But, hey, we know we’ll really never be too far from one another, right? In truth, you and we – Summer and Columbia – we go together like tomato sandwiches and mayonnaise.
And we’ve still got a little time left together, so let’s just enjoy it.
Let’s fry something on the sidewalk and raise an ice-cold tea to you, Summer.
Without you, we wouldn’t be Famously Hot. You complete us.
Now get the heck outta here.
Columbia’s hottest summer ever
Average temperatures during June, July and August in Columbia were the hottest since the National Weather Service’s record-keeping became consistent in 1887.
Columbia’s average temperature over those three months was 84.8 degrees.
Columbia also saw a stretch of 65 days in June, July and August when the temperature stayed above 70 degrees, setting a record. The previous record was 54 days in both 2010 and 1955.
100, and then some
July 2016 in Columbia tied a record set in 1993 for having 17 days at 100 degrees or hotter. July also set a record for having 13 days at 101 degrees or more.
In total, the city’s summer saw 21 days reach 100 degrees or more, which is above average, but not record-setting.
Columbia also just missed tying the record for most consecutive 100-plus degree days. The city made it to seven days, then only hit 99 degrees on July 10.
Hottest July ever
This July was the hottest July ever recorded in Columbia’s history, with an average temperature of 87.2 degrees.
That’s 5 degrees hotter than the normal average temperature for July.
SOURCE: National Weather Service
