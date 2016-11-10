Web company, more apartments planned on Columbia’s Main Street

A web strategy and design firm plans to join the vibrant fabric of Columbia’s Main Street.
Cyberwoven has plans to move into the historic building at 1634 Main St. The city’s Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved a design plan for the two-story office and gave support for the developer to receive a tax credit for historic building restoration.
“We’re very excited about this project,” said Matt Kennell, president and CEO of the Main Street District.
Across the street, six apartments are planned above the bowling alley, bar and restaurant expected to open at 1621 and 1625 Main St., near the Nickelodeon theater. The city’s design panel also gave site plan approval for the project as well as support for the historic building restoration tax credit.
The design panel also gave the OK for the $700,000 planned renovation of the Kress Building in the 1500 block of Main Street.
