West Columbia’s Brookland development by the river could be ‘catalyst’ for city

A long-planned development that West Columbia officials and developers believe will be the new gateway to the city came one step closer to reality Tuesday.
Ceremonial shovels moved the first ground for what is to be the Brookland development in “the pit” along State and Meeting streets, just across the Gervais Street bridge from downtown Columbia.
“Brookland will also be a catalyst to spur more economic growth and investment to the area,” said developer Matt Mundy, of Estates & Companies LLC. “Brookland will be the most impactful development our team has ever done for a community.”
The $40 million, 4-acre live-work-play complex will feature four multistory buildings housing 202 apartments, 15,000 square feet of retail and office space and a two-story parking deck, said Teresa Hodge of Estates & Companies.
Some of the parking will be private, while other spaces will be open for public visitors to businesses and the nearby Congaree riverwalk.
The development also will be interspersed with small public parks and plazas.
Some retailers and restaurants already have expressed interest in locating at the development, Hodge said, without naming any particular businesses.
Construction on some parts of the development could be complete within two years, Hodge said.
Brookland has been more than a decade in the making, since the city bought the property years ago for $3 million and reserved it for a centerpiece development.
Some nearby homeowners have expressed concerns about future high traffic at the site.
Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.
Comments