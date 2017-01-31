Midlands man’s lottery ticket wins him $1 million

A Sumter man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.
The man, who asked not to be identified, claimed his $1 million prize Monday, according to a news release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
The Sumterite purchased the winning Black Ice Millions ticket from Fuel Express, 503 Broad St., in Sumter.
He told lottery officials he was shocked when he scratched off his ticket and learned he won the grand prize.
“I just can’t believe it,” he said. “I’m numb.”
The odds of winning $1 million in the Black Ice Millions game is one in 1.6 million.
Non-winning Black Ice Millions tickets can be entered into a final drawing for an additional $1 million prize. The draw date and other details will be posted on sceducationlottery.com.
Fuel Express also received a $10,000 commission for selling the claimed winning ticket.
