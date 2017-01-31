Midlands man’s lottery ticket wins him $1 million

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds Pause

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

2:55 Report findings of concern

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation