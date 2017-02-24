North Columbia has ‘longed for’ community center, police station off Farrow Road

At the base of a north Columbia footbridge, in an underdeveloped community near a high-crime corridor, a facelift will come in the form of a community center, park space and permanent police presence.
Construction will begin this summer on the $2.5 million Busby Street community center and police substation project.
The seven-acre site sits just off Farrow Road in north Columbia, at one end of the James E. Clyburn Pedestrian Overpass that stretches over SC 277. On the other side of the footbridge sit the Colony Apartments, known for frequent crime and violence.
“Folks in the community have longed for this for a very long time,” City Councilman Ed McDowell said. “It will be a place of fellowship, plus it will allow our police to do what is ... their responsibility, which is to care for all of us.”
The community center and police substation will be housed in a 7,500-square-foot building surrounded by landscaped green space with a pond, walking trails and a playground.
The community center will feature recreation space, offices and a large conference room that can be subdivided for community meetings.
The city is modeling the project after the Earlewood community center and hopes it will serve as an example for future city buildings, city architect Bob Probst said.
The Busby Street project is expected to be completed next spring.
