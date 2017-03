The Vista’s Lincoln Street tunnel is turning from drab to destination

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them Pause

1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home

0:56 Gamecocks women's basketball team warms up for ASU

6:51 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook recaps sweep of Tennessee

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

1:53 Gamecocks women see a similar squad in physical Arizona State

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats