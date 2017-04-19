104-year-old resident escapes Cayce house fire unharmed

A 104-year-old Cayce woman made it safely out of her home during a Tuesday fire, which eventually destroyed her house.
Cayce Department of Public Safety crews responded to the home on Lee Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the department’s Facebook page. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The 104-year-old woman who lives in the home made it out without injury, officials said. She will turn 105 next month.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and officials said the home is “nearly a total loss.”
Family members are taking care of the woman, according to Cayce Public Safety.
