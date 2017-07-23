Elderly congregation loses fight to save Fort Jackson’s World War II-era chapel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 Vehicle Heating Dynamics Pause 1:30 Animals and the eclipse 1:21 Witness: Woman with gun prevented driver from leaving after mourners were struck with car 2:14 Summer Camp may rescue struggling third grade readers 1:32 Family describes 'mass chaos' after car crashes into SC funeral service 1:57 How to put in a rear facing convertible child car seat with LATCH 1:07 What you don't know about famous Richland County Deputy from 'Live PD' 2:01 Jim Sonefeld hopes USC will start a collegiate recovery program 1:37 Richland Deputy made famous on TV Show 'Live PD' tells how he saved child 3:49 Listen: Allegations against USC engineering official Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kathryn Woodward, 92, has started a one-woman campaign to save the old World War II- era Memorial Chapel at Fort Jackson. All wooden structures on the fort from that era have been torn down or are slated for demolition. "Even if it were not to remain as a chapel as such," she said. "It should somehow be preserved as a memorial." gmelendez@thestate.com

