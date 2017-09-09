A bronze Cocky statue is being dedicated on USC’s campus on Friday, Sept. 15.
What’s big, bronze and very Cocky? Your new favorite icon on USC’s campus

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 1:49 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Just how big is Cocky to the University of South Carolina?

So big – actually, 6-foot-5 and 773 pounds.

USC is officially unveiling and dedicating a new sculpture of its beloved mascot, Cocky, on Friday, Sept. 15.

The bronze statue will sit in front of Davis College, near the Melton Observatory just off Greene Street. Cocky is seated on a bench, with one hand raised high giving the school’s signature “spurs-up” sign. His other hand rests on a stack of books, a nod to the mascot’s role in promoting literacy around the state.

Sculpted by USC alumnus Robert Allison, the $85,000 statue was paid for by private funds.

USC expects the new statue to be a popular photo-taking landmark for Gamecock fans and campus visitors.

Cocky’s statue will be dedicated at a program beginning at 5 p.m. Friday in front of Davis College.

