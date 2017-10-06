Some Northeast Richland sewer rates may rise 86 percent

Sewer rates may be going up for some people in Northeast Richland.
Palmetto Utilities Inc., which serves 26,000 customers in the northeast sections of Richland County, wants to raise its flat rate for sewer service from $36.50 a month to $68.05 per month, or an increase of 86 percent.
The increase must be approved by the state Public Service Commission.
Recently, Palmetto Utilities merged with Palmetto of Richland County. The latter service had charged based on the amount of water used, with the charge averaging $43.15 a month. Palmetto Utilities wants to convert those customers to a $68.05 flat fee as well, which would be an average increase of about 58 percent.
“It’s not uncommon for a household to use 5,000 gallons,” said Willie Morgan, deputy director of the Public Service Commission’s Office of Regulatory Staff.
Most former Palmetto of Richland County customers would see a substantial increase; but a few heavy water users could see a decrease in their bills, Morgan said.
The increase is needed to offset the $83 million the company spent to upgrade and improve its sewer system, according to the company’s filing with the request.
A Public Service Commission hearing on the increase will be held Jan. 17, with a decision expected in February. Those wishing to participate in the hearing must apply to the commission no later than Oct. 20.
Efforts to reach a spokesman for the utility were unsuccessful.
