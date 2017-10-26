Here’s when you can check out Main Street’s new boutique bowling alley

If your bowling shoes are dying to see some action – or if you’re just excited to have something new to do in downtown Columbia – get ready.
The Grand boutique bowling alley, restaurant and bar under construction in the 1600 block of Main Street will be open for business in just over a month.
With construction wrapping up in the next couple weeks, there will be a “soft opening” the week of Nov. 13, according to the building’s owner, Scott Middleton. The grand opening is planned for Dec. 1, Middleton said.
This is not your mama’s bowling alley. In addition to seven lanes, The Grand will feature classic games like Battleship and Jenga, an outdoor plaza, a taproom and a restaurant.
It’ll offer appetizers, brunch, lunch and dinner, with entree prices ranging from $6 to $33, as well as desserts and craft beer and wine.
The Grand joins an ever-growing array of colorful businesses in the vibrant 1600 block, including the new Shoppes on Main and the popular Lula Drake wine parlor. Lula Drake also has just opened a new upstairs events venue, The Pastor’s Study.
The Grand has begun advertising for open job positions. You can apply in-person at Michael’s Cafe and Catering (across the street from the bowling alley) Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
For more information about The Grand, visit www.thegrandonmain.com.
