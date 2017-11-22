Local

1 killed, 3 injured in Columbia crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 22, 2017 11:07 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A crash that left one dead and three injured in Columbia on Tuesday is under investigation.

Four men were traveling in a Ford Explorer that Columbia Police investigators believe was speeding on Farrow Road when the driver lost control, crashing into a fence, and a parked truck and semi-truck, according to an agency news release.

One man, who has not been named by authorities, was killed in the crash. The remaining three were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m., in the 5600 block of Farrow Road. The investigation into the crash by the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is continuing.

