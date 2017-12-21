Is this the last year of Columbia’s popular Main Street Ice skating rink?

What has become a popular holiday tradition on Columbia’s Main Street will have to find another location next year.
Main Street Ice, the outdoor skating rink that has operated outside the Columbia Museum of Art each winter since 2012, will no longer be able to sit at Boyd Plaza after the space is renovated next summer and fall.
Columbia officials are considering possible alternative locations, Mayor Steve Benjamin said. He did not offer any specific examples of possible new locations.
“There are a whole lot of possibilities,” he said.
Is North Main Street one of the possibilities?
“It’s a thought,” the mayor said.
Benjamin said he’s determined to keep Columbia’s ice rink tradition alive.
“We will find a home for the ice skating rink,” Benjamin said. “If council doesn’t figure that out, we’re going to be held accountable by a whole bunch of – what do you call the generation after millennials?”
Comments