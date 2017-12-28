Many USC fans are saying ‘Roll Tide.’ This one’s proclaiming it from his rooftop

More Videos 1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church Pause 1:33 Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:20 South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 0:36 4 men break into Richland County home 2:34 Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone 2:28 Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:30 Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:54 Nikki Haley sounds off on Syria at the UN Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson USC alumnus Baxter Brown set up an inflatable Gamecock's football helmet in his yard and a "Roll Tide" display of lights on the roof. Brown, a lifelong Gamecocks fan, chose to support Alabama over in-state rival Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

