Accused truck thief suspected in burglaries in several Midlands counties

A man accused of stealing a truck from Newberry County is wanted in connection with burglaries in several counties across the Midlands.
Toby Butlar Boyd, 43, fled on foot after being stopped while driving a stolen truck and camper in Newberry County on Feb. 9, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. While authorities were searching for him, Boyd took a 1966 pickup from a home near Keitt’s Crossroads, and that truck was recovered Tuesday in Aiken County.
The truck was not damaged and has been returned to its owner, Sheriff Lee Foster said. Authorities say they believed Boyd would return to the Aiken County area because of his ties there. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the State Law Enforcement Division are assisting in the search for Boyd.
Foster said Boyd has prior burglary convictions and is suspected in several burglaries in Newberry, Saluda, Aiken, McCormick, Edgefield and Lexington counties.
Boyd should be considered armed and dangerous, Foster said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
