February 27, 2017 6:39 PM

Union student threatened to get guns after caught cheating

(Spartanburg) Herald Journal

UNION COUNTY, SC

A Union County High School student has been charged with threatening a public official after police said he told a teacher he would bring guns to school.

Austin Eugene Roark, 18, was charged after being caught cheating on a test, a Union Public Safety Department arrest warrant states.

The school’s resource officer talked to a teacher who caught Roark and another student cheating on a test on Feb. 22, according to an incident report.

When the teacher told Roark he would get a zero on the test, the student said he would be “coming with guns,” the report states.

Roark has been released from the Union County jail on bond.

