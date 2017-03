Dashcam: SC Black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

A Charleston jury awarded $1.3 million to a black couple who said they were arrested because they accused a white state trooper of racial profiling during a 2012 traffic stop.The civil rights lawsuit by Catherine and Jerome Newkirk, who were pulled over for speeding by Trooper James Enzor in Florence County lasted three days.