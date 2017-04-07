Brother and sister accused of neglecting elderly mother, living conditions called ‘deplorable’

Hospital officials notified authorities when a 66-year-old woman arrived at their emergency room Thursday suffering from numerous wounds and other medical conditions that suggested she was the victim of neglect.
A brother and sister, Michael Choice, 44, and Teresa Choice, 36, were charged on Friday with neglecting a vulnerable adult. The two adult children live at their mother’s Sumter home near Shaw Air Force Base along with two of Teresa Choice’s children, aged 12 and 8-years-old.
When the elder Choice arrived at the Palmetto Health Toumey hospital on Thursday, she had “several major wounds that the medical staff said were caused by the victim being left lying in her on feces and urine for an undetermined amount of time,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. She was also suffering from dehydration, kidney and liver failure as well as uncared for open wounds on her legs and feet due to diabetes.
Deputies went her home to investigate and found ‘deplorable living conditions,’ including no working bathroom, feces on the walls and floor as well as in buckets along a wall. In addition, no edible food was found in the house, deputies said.
The two minor children were removed from the home and turned over to child protective services, the sheriff’s department said.
