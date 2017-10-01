Two dead bodies found in Sunday morning house fire outside of the Midlands

The bodies of two people were discovered at a house fire in Aiken County Sunday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Old Graniteville Highway, according to public information liaison Capt. Eric M. Abdullah, who said GVW Fire Department, Aiken County Fire Department and Eureka Fire Department also responded.
After the fire was extinguished, firemen found two deceased persons inside the home at 9:16 a.m., Abdullah said.
John Ennis, 69, who lived at the home, has been identified as one of the victims, according to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton.
The second victim, a female, has been identified but her name won’t be released until next of kin have been notified, Carlton said. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday in Newberry.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths, in addition to determining the origin and cause of the fire.
