Dead inmate discovered in cell at SC detention center

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 21, 2017 4:28 PM

CHARLESTON, SC

A male inmate was found dead in his cell in a Charleston County jail, according to multiple reports.

A deputy was making his security rounds after 6 a.m. at Al Cannon Detention Center, when he found an unresponsive male inmate, according to counton2.com.

The detention deputy reported the inmate was laying in his bed when his deceased body was found, according to abcnews4.com.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the inmate and determine the cause of death.

