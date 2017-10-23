Woman accused of running over man in Richland County arrested in North Charleston

A woman accused of running over a man at a restaurant who later died from the incident was arrested on Friday.
Latonya Watson, 22, was arrested in North Charleston on charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bonds, according to jail records.
Watson’s charges stem from an incident on Oct. 5 at the Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard. Deputies were dispatched to the restaurant to the call of an aggravated assault. When they arrived they found a man – later identified as Troy Anderson, 49 – lying in the parking lot unresponsive.
Deputies were told that Anderson had been involved in an argument and was then run over by Watson, according to the release. Anderson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of complications from his injuries.
Watson was identified by witnesses, the release stated.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
