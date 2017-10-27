Samuel Jeter, 42.
Samuel Jeter, 42. Spartanburg County Detention Center

Burglar signaled to SC woman to be quiet. Instead, she pulled out her gun and shot him

By Cynthia Roldán

October 27, 2017 10:59 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home is sitting in jail Friday with four gunshot wounds to his rear end, after she shot him.

Samuel Jeter, 42, is facing first-degree burglary charges and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was found unresponsive by law Spartanburg Police officers who followed a trail of blood to the backyard of Katrina Walker, according to multiple reports.

Police responded to the call of a shooting at 12:35 a.m., on Thursday, where they found a woman crying on the front porch and another holding a 9 mm firearm, according to Fox Carolina.

Walker told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that it was just after midnight when her 24-year-old daughter spotted a man in the bathroom holding a finger to his mouth, signaling her to be quiet. The 24-year-old instead started to scream, and when Walker came running to find out what was happening, the burglar tackled Walker.

The burglar allegedly demanded money from the women. Walker’s daughter instead grabbed her gun and cocked it, the Herald-Journal reported. When the burglar took off running, the 24-year-old began to shoot.

Spartanburg officers used a K-9 officer to find the burglar. But it was the trail of blood that led them to Jeter, according to Fox Carolina. The station reported Jeter was struck by four rounds in the buttocks.

