This man exposed himself in public, Columbia police say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 06:38 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A man is accused of exposing himself in public and the Columbia Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying him.

The incident occurred Nov. 20, at an apartment complex not far from Colonial Life Arena, according to the police.

The man is accused of committing the indecent act at the Palmetto Compress Apartments, located at 617 Devine Street, near the intersection with Huger Street.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

