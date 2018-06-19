This man threw a toilet seat at his ex-wife's house, SC cops say

Police charged an Upstate man they say threw a toilet seat at his ex-wife's home.
Jerry Ray Benton, 60, of Union, is charged with malicious damage to property, according to an arrest warrant from the Union Public Safety Department.
Police say Benton went to his ex-wife's home Sunday and threw a toilet seat at the house, according to an incident report. The toilet seat bounced off the window of the back door and hit the driver's side door of the victim's Toyota Camry, causing scratches to the paint.
Officers saw the toilet seat on the ground by the car when they arrived, the report states.
The victim told police Benton has been harassing her for a month. The victim's boyfriend said Benton also dumped trash all over the yard on one occasion.
Benton was booked at the Union County jail. He faces up to 30 days in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.
