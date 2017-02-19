An elderly woman sat in one chair so long, her skin started to mold to it

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

1:18 Speedy Danny Blair breaks through for Gamecocks' offense

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

0:21 Irmo's R.J. Gunn hits game-winner against West Florence