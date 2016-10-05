Haley confirms Lowcountry evacuation due to Hurricane Matthew

South Carolina will go ahead with lane reversals on the interstates at 3 p.m. today, Gov. Nikki Haley announced Wednesday morning.
The governor called on those living in the Charleston and Beaufort county areas to begin evacuating on Wednesday, while Horry and Georgetown counties will evacuate on Thursday.
Haley said the state will continue with the plan for lane reversals starting at 3 p.m. today.
Haley first announced the lane reversals on Tuesday.
But since Hurricane Matthew slowed down some, state officials are postponing the evacuation of Georgetown and Horry counties.
Haley thanked S.C. residents for starting to evacuate last night and reiterated her plea for residents of coastal communities to abide by the state's evacuation plans.
"If you do not leave you are putting a law enforcement officer or national guardsman's life on the line when they have to go back and get you," she said.
