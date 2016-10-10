SC Republicans back Trump despite vulgar video

1:32 There's a vice presidential debate Tuesday. Really. Pause

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:42 Things to know about Jill Stein

1:42 Things to know about Gary Johnson

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

3:54 Florida Republican holds jar of mosquitoes on House floor to push for federal funding for Zika

1:28 Hillary: I'm allergic to Trump

2:44 Time lapse of I-26 tree clearing

0:42 SC delegates' view of Katy Perry at the DNC

6:12 Rep. James Clyburn: Hillary Clinton is a fighter