McMaster praises Trump’s AG choice

S.C. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster praised President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination Friday of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as U.S. attorney general.
Earlier this week, McMaster said he was under consideration for attorney general in Trump’s incoming administration. However, that job went to Sessions, R-Ala., who like McMaster was an early ally of Trump’s in the presidential campaign.
The lieutenant governor called Sessions, who was a U.S. attorney at the same time as McMaster in the 1980s, “a great choice.”
While Trump's transition team approached McMaster about the attorney general’s post, the lieutenant governor has said he would prefer to stay in South Carolina, where he plans to run for governor in 2018.
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg also had been speculated to be a candidate for attorney general.
McMaster could benefit yet from the assembling of a new Trump Administration. S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley interviewed Thursday with Trump about a post in his administration, reportedly either as secretary of state or secretary of commerce.
If Haley gets a job with Trump, McMaster would become S.C. governor.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also praised the choice of Sessions, a Senate colleague.
“Senator Sessions is a fine, decent man and principled conservative. I’ve known him for more than 20 years,” Graham said in a statement. “He has the experience and ability to serve as attorney general of the United States. He was an early supporter of Donald Trump in the Senate and he has earned the right to serve President-Elect Trump and our nation at the highest level.”
The nomination of Sessions was panned by Democrats.
Sessions is the right pick “if you have nostalgia for the days when blacks kept quiet, gays were in the closet, immigrants were invisible and women stayed in the kitchen,” said U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., adding no senator has fought harder “against the hopes and aspirations” of Latinos, immigrants and people of color.
Associated Press ccontributed
Comments