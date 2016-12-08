US Rep. Jim Clyburn will visit Beaufort County next week. Here’s why.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is expected to visit Beaufort County next week in what would be a key step toward plans for the nation’s first national monument to Reconstruction.
The South Carolina Democrat plans to attend a public meeting tentatively scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Brick Church on St. Helena, a Clyburn source said Thursday. The meeting will allow Clyburn and other officials the chance to hear from the public about a proposed national monument, which would encompass five sites in northern Beaufort County central to the history of the period during and after the Civil War.
The national monument would include Brick Church, Darrah Hall on the campus of Penn Center, the Beaufort home of Robert Smalls, the city’s old fire station on Craven Street and the Emancipation Oak in Port Royal, on the current site of Naval Hospital Beaufort.
Politicians and community leaders have been pushing for the monument, the result of a National Park Service study of potential sites. Supporters are hopeful President Barack Obama will create the monument with an executive order before he leaves office.
