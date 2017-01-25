Lexington senator first GOP woman to chair SC Senate committee

The Senate’s game of musical chairs Wednesday ended well for one of the four women in the Legislature’s upper chamber.
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, was elevated to chair of the Senate General Committee, filling a leadership post left open when Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, resigned his Senate seat to fill a vacancy in the lieutenant governor’s office.
Shealy said she is the first Republican woman to chair a standing Senate committee.
Shealy was elected to the Senate in 2012, ending a four-year period when the legislative body had no women members. Shealy now is one of four women in the Senate, the most women ever in the Legislature’s 46-member upper chamber at the same time.
Stocked with many of the Senate’s newest members, the General Committee is less prestigious than the powerful Judiciary and Finance committees. But a General Committee panel, including Shealy, did oversee a recent high-profile investigation into failings at the S.C. Department of Social Services.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
