USC ambassadors push lawmakers for bond bill at Carolina Day

New S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster told University of South Carolina officials at a lunch Wednesday that he has a “great agenda for higher education,” according to USC president Harris Pastides.
McMaster did not specifically say whether he supports borrowing millions for college building projects – USC’s top legislative priority this year. But the Richland Republican did not approach the idea with negativity, Pastides said.
“That has been the case for House and Senate members that we’ve spoken to today,” Pastides said at the end of the largest-ever Carolina Day at the State House. But, he added, “It’s too early in the year to know exactly how people will vote.”
USC students, alumni and officials flooded the State House complex Wednesday, pushing lawmakers to pass a bond bill and direct more of the state’s $7.9 billion general fund budget to higher education.
Pastides said he received positive feedback from lawmakers who say S.C. businesses need a more educated workforce.
“When I say, ‘We need more help,’ they say, ‘Business seems to be agreeing with you,’ ” Pastides said. “I like that. ... It’s not the finish line. But it’s a step in the right direction.”
USC said money from a bond bill could pay for deferred maintenance or larger building projects, such as moving the school’s Columbia medical school to the Bull Street campus from its current, aging site on Garners Ferry Road.
