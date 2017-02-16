Former SC labor head back in the mix for a Trump Cabinet post?

Former SC labor secretary Catherine Templeton is back in the mix for a job in President Donald Trump's administration.
Templeton is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Labor Department, after fast-food CEO Andy Puzder dropped out of the running on Wednesday.
Templeton is listed as a contender for the post by Bloomberg, along with former National Labor Relations Board members Peter Kirsanow and R. Alexander Acosta, and Joseph Guzman, an assistant professor at Michigan State University.
Templeton ran South Carolina’s labor, licensing and regulation department under former Gov. Nikki Haley, and had been considered a potential Republican candidate for governor in 2018.
She met with the new president in Trump Tower after his election last year, but ultimately did not take a job in the new administration.
