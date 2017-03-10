In SC Congress race, Goldman Sachs executive faces full-time mom

Republicans in South Carolina’s 5th District were already expecting a primary competition in the special election to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress. Now Democrats will have to choose a nominee in a May 2 primary as well.
Alexis Frank of Rock Hill is the second Democrat to file in the special election, after Sumter’s Archie Parnell formally kicked off his campaign earlier this week.
But the two have very different backgrounds. While Parnell is a 66-year-old senior adviser at Goldman Sachs, Frank is a 26-year-old is a full-time mother, student and Army veteran.
Frank, a Hartsville native and daughter of a teacher, said she wanted to run to focus on improving education standards.
“I’ve always felt South Carolina’s education system needs to improve,” she said. “Only 21 percent of people in the district are college-educated. How can we better prepare kids for college? ... We have to provide better education.”
She has serious concerns about Betsy DeVos, who was appointed education secretary by President Donald Trump despite her lack of a public education background and championing of charter schools and private education vouchers. Frank said those aren’t feasible for “a bright student on a Clover farm.”
“In this district, there’s just a lot of rural areas,” she said.
Frank also says she brings a veteran’s perspective to the race. She joined the Army after she graduated from Rock Hill High School and was on active duty for six years, during which she worked as a paralegal in a JAG office. As a biracial candidate, she hopes to be able to speak to white and black audiences.
Frank is currently pursuing an online graduate certificate from Southern New Hampshire University while caring for two small children. Her husband, who she met in the military, is still on active duty with the Marines.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments