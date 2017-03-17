Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

The powerful Columbia political consulting firm Richard Quinn & Associates plays a key role in the indictments of veteran Repubican state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. Courson, 72, a state senator since 1985, was indicted by the State Grand Jury late Thursday on two counts of misconduct in office and one count of using campaign money for personal expenses. The indictments were made public Friday morning.