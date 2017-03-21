Graham to hold Columbia town hall on Saturday

Residents of the Columbia area will have a chance to talk face-to-face with the Palmetto State’s senior senator.
Lindsey Graham is holding a town hall at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.
Get there early if you want to be sure of a chance to ask a question. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. Doors for the event will open at noon.
Sometimes raucous town halls have greeted members of Congress across the country early in the administration of President Donald Trump. Some representatives have limited themselves to phone-in town halls or interacting with constituents on social media instead.
Graham held a similar town hall in Clemson earlier this month, where he told voters he didn’t yet know what the GOP health care plan would be and joked with the combative crowd that he “didn’t know there were this many liberals in South Carolina.”
Participants will not be allowed to carry signs inside the town hall. Graham’s office said signs would obstruct the view of other audience members.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
