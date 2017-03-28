Revamped SC ethics panel starts to take shape

As a State House corruption probe continues, a new watchdog panel charged with policing the state’s ethics laws is taking shape.
The new S.C. State Ethics Commission, whose eight members are slated to start work April 1, will be made up of four appointees by the governor, split between the two major political parties, and four members appointed by the S.C. House and state Senate, one from each chamber’s majority and minority political parties.
While some appointees have been named, the new commissioners likely will not be vetted by legislative committees and voted on by the House and Senate before the April 1 starting date of their terms.
That starting date was set in a new ethics law that changed the makeup of the watchdog panel. Previously, the panel’s members had been picked by the governor, raising questions about their ability to be objective.
Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated four members to the new Ethics Commission. A special panel of the House Ethics Committee will meet Wednesday to vet the governor’s nominees.
McMaster’s appointees, which make up half the new commission, are:
▪ Brian Barnwell, an ethics commissioner since 2015 and an attorney with Nelson Mullins in Columbia
▪ Brandolyn Pinkston of Columbia, a former administrator of the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs
▪ Ashleigh Wilson, an attorney at Bowman and Brooke in Columbia
▪ Childs Thrasher, an attorney with Gallivan, White and Boyd in Columbia
Senate Republicans have nominated former S.C. Department of Revenue director Rick Reames, now an attorney with Nexsen Pruet in Columbia, to the ethics panel.
Senate Democrats have not announced their pick yet.
The House — which appoints two commissioners, one elected by Republicans and one chosen by Democrats – has not made its appointments yet.
“The selection process for service on the Ethics Commission is a new and different concept for legislative appointments,” House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said in a statement. “S.C. House members wish to ensure the most qualified are selected to serve on this entity. Leadership of both political parties have been working on this initiative diligently for several months and hope to announce its nominees as soon as possible.”
All Ethics Commission members are appointed with the advice and consent of the General Assembly, which will hold hearings to vet the nominees and then vote to confirm — or reject — their nominations.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
