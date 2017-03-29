Confederate flag issue raised in 5th District race

5:05 Spicer calls on reporter a day after telling her to stop shaking her head Pause

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

10:13 South Carolina basketball Coach Frank Martin reflects on the death of Fidel Castro

1:03 Hillary Clinton takes on Trump administration, rebukes Spicer during California speech

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix