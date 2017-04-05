Some proposals will not survive SC Legislature’s new deadline

The deadline for moving legislation from one chamber of the S.C. Legislature to the other so that it can pass this year is fast approaching, a consequence of this year’s first-of-its-kind, shorter legislative session.
In order to pass this year, bills have to “cross over” from at least one chamber to the other by Monday, giving both a chance to act before the session ends in mid-May. The annual session previously concluded in June.
Lawmakers plan to be out next week, meaning any bill that doesn’t pass one chamber by Thursday most likely is done for the year.
Over the finish line
▪ Fixing poor, rural school buildings. A bill to spend state money on school buildings has passed the House. For the budget year starting July 1, lawmakers propose giving schools money for maintenance and to fix safety hazards. The House proposes $100 million; the Senate Finance Committee proposes $46 million.
While every penny helps, neither amount comes close to addressing the concerns of poor, rural schools that have sued the state.
▪ School budget takeovers. The House also passed a bill that would give the S.C. Department of Education the authority to take over the finances of failing school districts, a power supporters say the department needs to help those schools get back on track. The legislation now is in the Senate.
▪ Picking the state's schools chief. Some lawmakers want voters to decide whether S.C. voters should continue to elect the state's schools chief or the governor should appoint that position.
A change would require voters to agree to amend the state's Constitution. The House has passed a bill that would have voters decide. Meanwhile, the Senate has passed a bill setting qualifications for a cabinet-level S.C. education superintendent.
▪ Pension fix. A proposal to begin shoring up the state's ailing pension system has made its way through both chambers and will receive final approval in the coming weeks.
Under the proposal, state workers will pay 9 percent of their salaries into the pension system. The rate paid by state agencies, cities, counties and schools that employ those workers will rise to 18.6 percent over the next six years. Lawmakers also are putting money into the system to pay some of those higher costs.
Up in the air
▪ Repairing S.C. roads. A proposal to increase the gas tax to repair the state’s crumbling roads has passed the House. However, state senators still may not debate — or vote — on the bill. Last week, 18 Republican senators voted against debating the bill, potentially dooming it. Those senators want an income tax cut to offset the proposed increase in the gas tax and other driving fees.
▪ Special election fix. The cross-over deadline could kill a bill paving the way for judges to order politicians convicted of felonies to pay the cost of special elections required to fill their seats.
The bill, proposed by state Sen. Mike Fanning, won't be considered by a Senate panel until April 20 – 10 days after the cross-over deadline. But, the Fairfield Democrat says, public pressure to clean up the General Assembly in the midst of an ongoing State House corruption probe still could force legislators to act.
