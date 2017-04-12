SC Democrats see hope in close Kansas race

After Democrats came close to winning a special election in an otherwise solidly conservative Kansas House seat on Tuesday, their South Carolina counterparts are hopeful they could pull it off in the 5th District.
Archie Parnell, one of three Democrats running for the seat, highlighted the race in Kansas’s 4th District where the Republican candidate defeated his Democratic opponent by seven percentage points. In November, former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who resigned to become President Donald Trump’s CIA director, carried the district by 31 points.
In an email, Parnell’s campaign said the swing showed “there is a major opportunity for Democrats to pick up seats” in the 5th District and in other special elections in Georgia and Montana.
The campaign notes the 5th District seat was held by Democrat John Spratt as recently as 2010, and has the largest African American population of any open House seat. The 5th District was also closer on the presidential level than the Kansas 4th – Trump carried it by 18 percentage points versus 27 percent in Pompeo’s old seat.
Other Democrats also heralded the results in Kansas. S.C. party chairman Jaime Harrison tweeted that “we can #FlipSC5 with your support” and called on the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to support the Democratic nominee in the race, support that was largely absent in Kansas.
My Fellow Dems... you see how close #KS04 is... well we can #FlipSC5 with your support! @scdp and our candidates need @dccc support!— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) April 12, 2017
Three Democratic candidates – Parnell, Alexis Frank and Les Murphy – are running in the May 2 party primary. The winner will go on to the general election on June 20.
Four-term former Rep. Mick Mulvaney resigned the seat in February to become Trump’s budget director, after winning a comfortable, 20-point re-election margin in November.
If a Democrat wins #KS04, we can definitely win #SC5! Hope you all help us elect @Archie4Congress. Special election is June 20!— Amy Hayes (@tangentsafari) April 12, 2017
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments