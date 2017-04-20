On 4/20, SC's medical marijuana bill looks unlikely to pass

As marijuana supporters celebrate the drug on the grassroots holiday 4/20, the medicinal use of the drug is still on hold in South Carolina.

Legislators introduced the Compassionate Care Act this year in hopes medical marijuana could be allowed in the Palmetto State, after lawmakers previously approved the limited use of cannabidoil, a marijuana derivative.

But even after the House version of the bill was advanced by a subcommittee, neither it nor a companion Senate bill ever managed to get committee approval, much less come up for a vote on the floor.

Despite impassioned speeches by those hoping for a change in the law, and even support from some conservatives, both bills ran into opposition from law enforcement.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan Pause 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 1:15 Eggstravaganza 0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope' January 2017 file video: Leslie Jurado of Rock Hill said she hopes a bill introduced this week by South Carolina lawmakers will legalize medical marijuana. Leslie's daughter, 14-year-old Isabel Jurado, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a degenerative dise Tracy Kimball

With only weeks to go in the 2017 session and more pressing issues on lawmakers’ calendars, it looks like the clock has run out on the medical marijuana movement for this year.

But both bills could be taken up again when lawmakers reconvene in 2018.