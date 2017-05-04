House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare, sending to Senate for likely changes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Pause 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 0:55 Can't pronounce Jamyest? Just call him Jam 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets 0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Republicans in the House passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Thursday in a narrow 217 "yes" to 213 "no" vote. The bill is designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). C-SPAN