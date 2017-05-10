Former Congressman Ed Young dies at age 96

Former Florence Congressman Ed Young died peacefully in his home late Tuesday, according to a close family friend.
Young, 96, was well-known in the Florence area on several fronts. He served a term in the South Carolina House of Representatives in the late 1950s, and a term in the U.S. House of Representatives in the early 1970s.
Young also served many years as a host of a local radio program, “The Sunday School Hour,” that he helped start in 1957.
He served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a squadron commander and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters for his Pacific Theater service.
