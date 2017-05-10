Norman picks up endorsements from conservative groups, launches ads in 5th District

Congressional candidate Ralph Norman is picking up endorsements from conservative groups in South Carolina’s 5th District runoff, and getting some help on the airwaves too.
The Club for Growth, a conservative political action group supported by the billionaire Koch brothers, is airing ads in support of Norman around the district in advance of his GOP runoff against state Rep. Tommy Pope.
The ads criticize Pope’s work as an attorney, his work in the Legislature and votes missed during the 5th District special election. Norman resigned his seat in the S.C. House in order to run for the seat.
“South Carolinians want less government bureaucracy, not a trial lawyer like Tommy Pope who supports self-serving cronyism and big-government regulations.” said S.C. Club for Growth Action president David McIntosh.
But Pope’s campaign hit back at the ads’ criticism of “mental injuries,” featuring an image of a screaming man in a tinfoil hat, arguing it mocks the law enforcement personnel the law in question was meant to help by recognizing mental injuries in the line of duty.
“This blatant and misleading political attack is offensive and we call on Ralph Norman to disavow it,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a Pope campaign press release.
Not to be outgunned, Pope launched his own ad campaign against Norman’s “strange” voting record in the State House.
Separately, Norman also notched an endorsement from FreedomWorks political action committee.
“Ralph is the best choice to succeed Mick Mulvaney and we’re excited to endorse him,” said FreedomWorks chairman Adam Brandon. “We urgently need real fiscal restraint in Washington and as an outsider Ralph isn’t afraid to shake things up.”
